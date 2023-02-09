Kyrie Irving Reacts To Kevin Durant Trade To Suns, Takes One Final Swipe At Nets

Videos by OutKick

The Brooklyn Nets as we’ve known them for the past few seasons are no more, and Kyrie Irving isn’t exactly upset about it. Not only is he happy that he himself exited the organization, but he’s also happy that Kevin Durant escaped Brooklyn as well.

News of the blockbuster trade sending Durant to the Phoenix Suns broke late Wednesday night with T.J. Warren joining Druant in Phoenix in exchange for Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks, and additional draft compensation.

Kyrie Irving is happy that his now-former teammate, Kevin Durant, escaped Brooklyn. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Kyrie Irving Shares His Reaction To The Kevin Durant Trade

Irving, who scored 24 points in his debut with the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, was asked about the reported trade sending Durant to Phoenix. The point guard couldn’t help but take a subtle swipe at his former franchise.

“This business changes so quickly,” Irving said, according to The Dallas Morning News. “He’s getting a little bit older; I’m getting a little bit older. I just love the competition now that we can be in the same conference and I welcome all of that. Will get to see him a little more, probably playing against Phoenix a lot more.

“That’s what I’m looking forward to. Everything else in-between, I’m just glad that he got out of there.”

Durant has to be pretty glad he got out of Brooklyn as well.

With Irving out the door, Durant was absent a playmaker at the point guard position. Now he heads to Phoenix to play alongside Chris Paul and Devin Booker, which may as well be known as ‘The New Big 3’ in the Western Conference.