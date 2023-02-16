Brooklyn Nets Cam Johnson Already Hates New York City Traffic

Videos by OutKick

Newly acquired Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson is having a difficult time adjusting to life in New York City.

No, it’s not the out-of-control crime, the growing homeless problem, or the bail reform letting convicted criminals back on the streets to do as they please. Johnson has a problem with the city’s traffic.

As a lifelong New Yorker, I feel your pain Cam. And it’s not going to get any better. Wait till the protesters shut down the Brooklyn Bridge and you can’t get back to Manhattan after a game. That’s always a fun time.

Speaking with ESPN, an exasperated Johnson comes across absolutely shocked in the difference between NYC traffic compared to Phoenix, where he spent the last four seasons.

“The traffic and how long it takes to just go ONE mile! Oh my goodness! Three miles away from here and it took 45 minutes.”

The way his voice goes up when he says “ONE MILE!” is absolutely hilarious to me.

Yes, New York City traffic absolutely stinks. It’s not as bad as Los Angeles because if worst comes to worst Johnson can just get out and walk somewhere, which one can’t do on the LA Freeway. However, he may get some stares as a 6’8″ man strutting around Brooklyn to bypass traffic.

Cam Johnson pulls out the circus shot 🍿 pic.twitter.com/tKzhQqgpc1 — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 16, 2023

JOHNSON ALREADY A HIT

Despite not liking everything about Brooklyn and New York City, fans should be able to overlook that if Johnson continues to play like he has lately.

Johnson was part of the blockbuster Kevin Durant trade that sent KD to Phoenix in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, four unprotected first-round picks, and a 2028 first-round pick swap.

In three games with Brooklyn, he’s averaging 14.7 points, 4 rebounds and 2.3 assists. And despite not having KD or Kyrie Irving anymore, the Nets still have a solid chance at making the playoffs because of the addition of consistently solid players like Johnson.

Heading into this weekend’s All-Star break, the Nets are 34-24 and 5th in the Eastern Conference.

Something tells me that if they keep playing good ball, Cam Johnson will be able to overlook any traffic aggravation.