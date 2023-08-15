Brookliyn Wren Is Killing It On Vacation In Bikini

Videos by OutKick

Brookliyn Wren certainly appeared to enjoy a little break from the hustle and bustle of normal life.

Wren routinely pumps out viral content on Instagram, and is one of the more popular UFC octagon girls.

Does she have the name recognition of Arianny Celeste or Brittney Palmer? No, but she still has a significant following that’s north of 127,000.

Brookliyn Wren takes a vacation to the beach. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Brookliyn Wren hits the beach.

Apparently, Dana White gave her a little vacation time because she was in Waimea Bay, Hawaii crushing it.

She also made sure to bring a phone along to chronicle all the action on Instagram, and that included plenty bikini action at the beach.

You can check out her vacation action below.

Wren is growing in popularity online.

Dana White hiring someone to join the UFC’s octagon girl lineup is a guaranteed way to boost a person’s profile.

There are plenty of examples. Celeste and Palmer are obviously the two biggest stars, but once you link up with the fighting organization, you’re bound to get a significant amount of attention.

Brookliyn Wren is certainly not an exception to that rule. She part of the team, and her Instagram game is only being elevated.

Brookliyn Wren rocks Instagram with bikini pictures from the beach. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Is being a UFC octagon girl physically tasking? Not exactly but we all need a break from time to time. I was just in Las Vegas to recharge for a few days. I’m not sure I did any recharging, but the point remains everyone needs a little R&R.

Some of us go to Sin City. Wren chose to hit the beach in a bikini and go viral on Instagram. Different strategies for different folks.

Brookliyn Wren goes viral with bikini photos. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Don’t worry if you’re not too familiar with Wren’s work. She’s here to stay and will only grow in popularity. There’s plenty of time to catch up.