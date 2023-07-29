Bronny James Plays Piano Days After Cardiac Arrest

Videos by OutKick

Bronny James might not be back on the basketball court yet, but he’s finding ways to pass the time.

Now, he’s showing off another talent.

LeBron James posted a video on Instagram on Saturday afternoon of his son playing the piano at home. Bronny’s siblings Bryce and Zhuri are enjoying the show.

“GRAND RISING!!” LeBron wrote. “God Is Great! @bronny YOU ARE AMAZING!!! Simple as that! Keep going Young (king emoji)!!! We’re here right with you every step of the way!”

Bronny, LeBron’s oldest child, suffered a cardiac arrest during a workout at USC on Monday. The 18-year-old was released from Cedars-Sinai Hospital on Thursday.

“Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest. He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable,” a statement from the hospital read.

LeBron shared his first public statement about his son’s health scare on Thursday afternoon as well.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful,” LeBron wrote on Twitter. “Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang.”

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Bronny earned McDonald’s All-American honors in March and is entering his freshman year at USC as a consensus four-star recruit out of Sierra Canyon High School.