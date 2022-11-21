Broncos Split With Unhappy RB Melvin Gordon

Good riddance, but for whom?

The Denver Broncos announced Monday that they have waived veteran running back Melvin Gordon, ending a testy run in Mile High for the 2015 first-rounder.

Based on Gordon’s body language throughout the year, he seemed fed up with Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett’s sputtering offense.

“I’m getting too old for this s…” – Melvin Gordon

Though still a hard runner at 29, Gordon’s suffered from fumbling issues. On Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, Gordon fumbled for the fifth time this season (two lost). His turnover, lost at the goal line, proved costly as the Broncos went on to lose by a single score, 22-16.

Gordon spoke on the errant play after the game: “I was real sick about it,” he said. “I shot myself in the foot, and I’m a little salty. I was feeling it today.”

Denver had to be fed up with Gordon considering the team lost another body in the backfield on Sunday. Mid-season acquisition Chase Edmonds left the game early due to an ankle injury that may take weeks to mend. Edmonds was spotted in a boot and with crutches after the game.

If your fantasy team depended on Gordon, picking up new lead Broncos runner Latavius Murray should be priority No. 1.

Other potential waiver wire pick-ups to replace Gordon include Kansas City Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco, Atlanta Falcons’ Tyler Allgeier and Cincinnati Bengals’ Samaje Perine.