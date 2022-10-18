Frustrated Melvin Gordon ‘Clueless’ As To Why Broncos Benched Him In Loss To Chargers

The Denver Broncos’ offensive struggles continued on Monday night in their 19-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Melvin Gordon can’t be blamed for the bad performance, however, because he wasn’t on the field after being benched.

Why was he benched? Well, that’s the same question on Gordon’s mind.

Gordon had just three carries for eight yards in a game in which Denver managed just 98 total rushing yards against the Chargers.

The 29-year-old running back was clearly frustrated after being benched in what was Denver’s third straight loss.

“I don’t know. Me and you both kind of clueless on that,” Gordon replied when asked why he was sidelined after the first quarter. “I’m sure it will be a conversation that’s had but to tell you exactly what happened – I can’t tell you because I don’t know.”

“[I was] kind of just waiting for my number to get called so I can go out there and help my teammates. It was a close game. I feel like I could’ve helped make a difference but apparently not.”

Gordon is hardly the only problem on this Denver offense, which has been extremely lackluster all season long. The Broncos are averaging just 329 yards per game and sit dead last in the league averaging 15.2 points per contest.

Speaking of struggling, that’s the go-to adjective to describe Russell Wilson’s start to the season. The veteran QB is carrying the lowest completion percentage of his career at the moment (58.6%) to go along with just five touchdowns in six games.