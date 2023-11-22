Broncos Safety’s Suspension Upheld, Draws Mixed Reactions On Social Media

Videos by OutKick

Broncos safety Kareem Jackson is receiving his full punishment, a four-game ban, after hitting Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs with the crown of his helmet on Sunday Night Football. Jackson’s appeal was denied.

As a result of the hit, Jackson received his second punishment of the season. His first ban for a similar incident suspended Jackson for four games, later reduced to two.

For the repeat offense, Jackson is handcuffed to his four-game suspension, decided late Tuesday, and is expected to cost Jackson $558,000 in losses.

THE BRONCOS FORCE A DOBBS FUMBLE! 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/JJZAraWxg6 — Bookmakers Review (@BMRReviews) November 20, 2023

Leaning in with the crown on the Dobbs fumble. pic.twitter.com/xNxnXG1RKZ — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) November 20, 2023

DENVER, COLORADO – NOVEMBER 19: Quarterback Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Minnesota Vikings fumbles the football after being hit by safety Kareem Jackson #22 of the Denver Broncos during the first quarter of the NFL game at Empower Field At Mile High on November 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The NFL and NFLPA consulted with hearing officer and former player Derrick Brooks, who decided to uphold Jackson’s contested suspension on Tuesday.

As OutKick Dan Zaksheske wrote earlier, Jackson tacitly protested the NFL’s suspension by posting a video of Tom Brady calling today’s NFL “soft” for branding routine tackles as unnecessary roughness.

In this circumstance, Jackson loses the benefit of the doubt given his history of dirty hits, including the tackle on Packers tight end Luke Musgrave that led to his first suspension.

READ: BRONCOS KAREEM JACKSON EJECTED AGAIN, THIS TIME FOR HEADHUNTING PACKERS’ LUKE MUSGRAVE

The Broncos safety did not receive a flag for hitting Dobbs, which caused a fumble and a successful recovery for Denver.

Reactions to X varied, with some calling the league ‘soft’ and others criticizing Jackson for his dirty hits.

“Unfair,” one X commenter said.

“Flag football incoming,” another declared.

“What a hypocritical b***h,” one user cried, “Derrick Brooks made hits worse than that every week. Tom Brady is right.”

(Did Kareem Jackson receive the proper suspension? Let us know: alejandro.avila@outkick.com)