Broncos Lose SB Champ Frank Clark For ‘Several Weeks’ To Injury

Injury concerns in Denver are Mile High.

The Denver Broncos suffered a massive blow to their defense. Veteran linebacker Frank Clark injured his hip during practice this week, and the issue will sidelining Clark for a while.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that while not deemed “serious,” the injury will keep the three-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champ out for “a couple weeks.”

For a team like the Washington Commanders, who face the Broncos this weekend, Clark’s absence is excellent news.

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 10: Linebacker Frank Clark #55 of the Denver Broncos pumps up the crowd during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on September 10, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

But for the Broncos, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and the unit must compensate for Clark until his return.

While on a steady decline since his early days in Seattle and Kansas City, Clark’s veteran prowess makes him a reliable pilot of the defense, adding to his impact as a pass rusher.

Injuries were a motif for the Broncos all offseason.

Denver’s receiving corps lost three players with season-ending injuries and assumed No. 1 option Jerry Jeudy suffered a mild hamstring injury.

In Week 1, Denver’s defense kept Jimmy Garoppolo and the Raiders offense at bay. Las Vegas ultimately out-matched Sean Payton’s offense, 17-16.

Washington in Week 2 is expectedly a “get right” game for Denver, but the challenge may be tougher than it appears.