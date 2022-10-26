Chiefs Star Frank Clark Suspended 2 Games Over Gun Arrests

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has been suspended 2 games by the NFL for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

The star Chiefs player arrested twice within a 3-month period last year on gun-related charges.

In September, Clark pleaded no contest in Los Angeles to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon. At the time he was sentenced to one year of probation as well as community service.

KANSAS CITY, MO – JANUARY 30: Frank Clark #55 of the Kansas City Chiefs stands at the line of scrimmage during the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

CLARK’S MULTIPLE GUN-RELATED ARRESTS

Back in March of 2021, the 29-year-old was arrested when he was pulled over with a person that was driving without a license. An LAPD officer noticed a weapon in the car and recovered two loaded firearms. At the time, he claimed that the weapons were not his and that they belonged to his security.

Just a few months later, Clark was separately pulled over for a vehicle code violation when officers discovered another gun in his vehicle.

The 3x Pro Bowler and Super Bowl LVI Champion has been with the Chiefs since 2019. And he hasn’t let his off field problems affect his on-field play. Clark has been a dominant force within the Chiefs defense, with 15 tackles and 3 sacks.

The Chiefs (5-2) are on a bye this week. Clark’s two-game suspension begins the following week when the team faces the Tennessee Titans followed by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He will be eligible to return in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kansas City is currently in first place in the AFC West.