Broncos HC Sean Payton Denies Wanting To Trade Top Wideouts Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton heard the rumors of fielding trade offers for top Broncos wideouts Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.

Payton issued a stern response negating the reports, shutting down Denver’s interest in trading the valuable players.

The veteran coach, acquired from the New Orleans Saints for a 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round pick, said he’s aware that the Broncos are low on trade capital but will be retaining Jeudy and Sutton in 2023.

Courtland Sutton #14 of the Denver Broncos high fives teammates prior to facing the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

“I see and read just like everyone else does. Then occasionally, when someone really crowds the plate, I throw a fastball right at their chin, and they back up, and they’re like, ‘All right.’ And so, I haven’t thrown any fastballs lately, but we’re not trading those two players,” said Payton on Sunday at the NFL’s Annual League Meeting.

Payton noted that Denver general manager George Paton has been receiving calls from multiple calls but not returning interest.

“When people call and the phone rings like it does this time of year, [general manager] George Paton’s job is to pick it up and say, ‘Hey. Tell you what, we’re not.’ And so, we’ve received calls, you bet.”

He added, “Those are two good football players. But we’re in the business of gathering talent right now. Why do people call? Because they know we’re void of draft picks and that we might, because there was some discussions a year ago, I think, regarding Courtland. But we like the current group that we’re working with.”

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Forecasted as a major asset to Russell Wilson‘s debut in Mile High, Jeudy led the team in receiving yards last season (972 yards). His run-in with drops and a sophomore season affected by injuries affected Jeudy’s case as a No. 1 wideout.

Reports surrounding a trade for Jeudy included the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots, with a reported asking price in the range of a first or second-round pick.

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Sutton is a former second-round pick that played his way into a significant role his rookie year, tallying 704 yards and four touchdowns. His 1,112 receiving yards in 2019 put him on track to ascend into the team’s top wideout and earned him a four-year, $60.8 million contract.

However, an ACL tear the following season derailed Sutton’s momentum. Sutton has recorded over 700 yards in four of his five seasons in Denver, also showcasing reliable hands for tough catches.

(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Payton’s overhaul of the offensive schematics with quarterback Russell Wilson should pay off well for these two receivers.