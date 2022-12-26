Broncos And Rams Get Into It After The Game

updated 1 Comment

The Broncos and Rams weren’t exhibiting of that Christmas spirit and goodwill after their game on Sunday. Instead, the two got into it after a lopsided Rams victory.

Instead of exchanging some “good game” hugs and the odd “Merry Christmas,” a few players wound up getting into a skirmish.

Broncos outside linebacker Randy Gregory can be seen having words with Rams guard Oday Oboushi and then trading some shots.

Broncos defensive lineman Mike Purcell separated the two and pushed Aboushi. He did a good job, only he pushed him right into CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson’s interview with Baker Mayfield.

Gregory continued to jaw at Rams after he had been separated from Aboushi.

Fans had a lot to say about things getting so heated. And on Christmas, no less!

You can understand why the Broncos would be a little hot under the collar. They had an abysmal game.

How bad was it?

When you’ve got Patrick Star talking smack, you’re in a rough place.

The Rams annihilated the Broncos 51-14. However, both teams sit well outside the playoff picture/

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle

ChristmasDenver BroncosFightLos Angeles RamsNFL

Written by Matt Reigle

Matt is a University of Central Florida graduate and a long-suffering Philadelphia Flyers fan living in Orlando, Florida. He can usually be heard playing guitar, shoe-horning obscure quotes from The Simpsons into conversations, or giving dissertations to captive audiences on why Iron Maiden is the greatest band of all time.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply