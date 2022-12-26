Broncos And Rams Get Into It After The Game

The Broncos and Rams weren’t exhibiting of that Christmas spirit and goodwill after their game on Sunday. Instead, the two got into it after a lopsided Rams victory.

Instead of exchanging some “good game” hugs and the odd “Merry Christmas,” a few players wound up getting into a skirmish.

Broncos outside linebacker Randy Gregory can be seen having words with Rams guard Oday Oboushi and then trading some shots.

Broncos defensive lineman Mike Purcell separated the two and pushed Aboushi. He did a good job, only he pushed him right into CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson’s interview with Baker Mayfield.

YIKES: The postgame interview between @bakermayfield & @tracywolfson gets interrupted by some on-field BEEF 👀😅 pic.twitter.com/tHi0l33B63 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 26, 2022

Gregory continued to jaw at Rams after he had been separated from Aboushi.

Fans had a lot to say about things getting so heated. And on Christmas, no less!

what’s up with all the violence in the NFL now? And it is Christmas, isn’t it? Man, it appears that doesn’t matter now.

glad i stopped watching the NFL years ago. — Pond Time (@PineNutPesto) December 26, 2022

The Broncos are literally imploding🤣🤣🤣 — Bartholomew Willijax (@B_Willijax) December 26, 2022

Man this is just sad TOTAL MELTDOWN……..GO HAWKS — Albert Rodriguez (@JESTG562) December 26, 2022

More juice than 5 showed all game. — I’ll Be Von Zip For Christmas🥇⛑🥣👏🐂 (@Capneo1) December 26, 2022

You can understand why the Broncos would be a little hot under the collar. They had an abysmal game.

How bad was it?

When you’ve got Patrick Star talking smack, you’re in a rough place.

Patrick Star really has a future as a play-by-play announcer. 🤩



📺: #DENvsLAR on @Nickelodeon

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/65Zxrbz4lT — NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2022

The Rams annihilated the Broncos 51-14. However, both teams sit well outside the playoff picture/

