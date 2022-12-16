Brock Purdy Shamelessly Belts Out ‘Friends In Low Places’

Brock Purdy has accidentally become the most likable man in the NFL.

In his three games (all wins) since taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo, the 22-year-old rookie has completed 58 of 84 passes for 612 yards while throwing six touchdowns, rushing for another one and throwing only one pick.

Of course, we all took notice when he handed his childhood hero Tom Brady a 35-7 beatdown in San Francisco. This made Purdy the first quarterback ever to beat Brady in his first start.

And there was also that viral video of a very proud Mr. Shawn Purdy that had us all in tears.

Brock Purdy's dad was emotional after that last TD 🙌



📺: #TBvsSF on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Y8d9nuZcHK pic.twitter.com/PNqAqB8T5O — NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022

But enough about football. Check out this video of Purdy singing Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places” at Outlaws in Ames, Iowa, back in the spring.

Never forget Brock Purdy singing Friends in Low Places at Outlaws back in the spring pic.twitter.com/AStfjQqW3i — Andrew (@Ajohnson_45) December 16, 2022

Who among us has not gotten plastered and poorly, unapologetically belted out a drunken anthem at the top of our lungs? No one I’d want to hang out with.

But it seems “Mr. Irrelevant” has a knack for the performing arts. Just check out the impeccable timing on this Michael Jackson impersonation.

GOOD MORNING TO EVERYONE AND ESPECIALLY BROCK PURDY pic.twitter.com/E7ePC3jXKt — Wide Right & Natty Lite (@WideRtNattyLt) December 12, 2022

What’s Next For the Niners

Coming off Thursday’s win in Seattle, Purdy and the 49ers don’t take the field again until the Commanders come to town on Christmas Eve. San Francisco holds a decisive 10-4 lead in the NFC West. With Jimmy G likely out at least 3 months, 49ers Faithful will look to their new rookie leader to take them to the Super Bowl.

That’s a lot of pressure for someone who was singing karaoke at Iowa State just a few short months ago. But so far, the kid’s doing just fine.