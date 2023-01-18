Brock Purdy High-Step Has Jimmie Ward Feeling ‘Purdy Good’

Brock Purdy continues to impress just about everyone, and that includes his teammates.

It was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment in Saturday’s 49ers-Seahawks playoff game, but Niners DB Jimmie Ward did not blink, and he did not miss it.

Purdy took matters into his own hands and high-tailed it to the sticks for a first down. However, on the way there, he found a spot to weave in a quick high step.

Jimmie Ward caught it, and Jimmie liked what he saw.

“You see him?” Ward asked his teammates, including fellow DBs Talanoa Hufanga, Tashaun Gipson, and DB Deommodore Lenoir Sr. “That boy, ‘Purdy Good.'”

If “Purdy Good” shirts don’t already exist — and I find it impossible that they don’t — they need to be printed for this weekend’s playoff game against the Cowboys, post haste.

I see he tried to high step,” Ward said. “That’s funny as hell, fool.”

Funny as hell, fool, indeed.

The former “Mr. Irrelevant” has impressed his teammates ever since he got the call to deputize for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo. Linebacker Fred Warner didn’t even bat an eye when Purdy took over. He was convinced that the former Iowa State Cyclone’s time as the scout team QB would pay dividends.

“He’s played against the best defense in the league for the past 13 weeks. He’ll be fine,” Warner said ahead of Purdy’s first start.

Fans are losing their minds too. Some are even risking life and limb just to get one of his towels.

Purdy will continue on his quest of leading the Niners to a Super Bowl appearance, They’ve got their work cut out for them this weekend as they play host to the Dallas Cowboys.

