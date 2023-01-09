49ers Falls Out Of The Stands To Grab A Brock Purdy Towel

Are you a 49ers fan? If so, ask yourself how much of your soul you’re willing to put on the line to snag a Brock Purdy game-used towel after a 38-13 drubbing of the lowly Arizona Cardinals.

Are you willing to snap your neck for Brock’s sweaty towel? Are you willing to endure life-changing back pains to display that glorious pearl-white towel — is there even a logo on sideline towels? — in your man cave?

A 49ers fan made those decisions Sunday as the next coming of Joe Montana sprinted off the turf at Levi’s Stadium and right into the playoffs and a matchup against the Seahawks, who slipped into the playoffs after Green Bay choked at home against the Lions.

Let’s get right to the footage:

From my pov 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/x7pISfWW13 — Alysha H (@AlyshaHartman3) January 9, 2023

From all indications, the Niners fan walked away from this one – luckily.

I get it. We’re talking about a QB in Purdy who has fans thinking about yet another Super Bowl run, especially when the 3rd or 4th string quarterback puts up insane stats over five starts (5-0). Purdy completed an astonishing 67% of his passes (including the towel pass to the grown man) and 13 touchdowns with just four picks in 170 attempts. The guy finished the regular season with a 107.3 QB rating.

That sweaty towel is worth a fortune right now.

But it’s not worth the chance of snapping your neck & being fed through a feeding tube. Folks, we need to stop and weigh the commitment we’re willing to make for sweatbands, shoes, towels and general jock-sniffing.

That said, thanks for the content. Without some of you morons fighting and falling out of the stands, the NFL would be boring and I’d be working a different job.

Your level of insanity is appreciated.