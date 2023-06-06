Videos by OutKick

Brittney Palmer lit up Instagram for her followers Monday night.

The UFC octagon girl has made a name for herself by pushing the limits, and not ever being afraid to smash the accelerator.

After all, you can’t work for Dana White and be one of the most visible faces in the UFC if you’re coy and shy. That’s not how that works at all.

Palmer has never been afraid to push the limits, and that’s the energy she, once again, put on full display with her latest Instagram post.

Brittney Palmer’s content show just never ends.

Brittney Palmer is known for a lot of things. She’s hands down the second most famous woman in the UFC’s octagon girl lineup behind only Arianny Celeste. She’s significantly more famous than the average UFC fighter.

In fact, she’s comically more well-known than your average UFC athlete. Palmer also really enjoys painting, and has made a business out of it.

However, her biggest attention grabbing moves all come on social media.

Brittney Palmer goes viral with lingerie photo. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Palmer sports 1.1 million Instagram followers, and she regularly drops viral content. After all, you don’t stay relevant in the content game by taking time off.

These internet streets are hot and they move quickly. You get lost in the shuffle, and you could quickly be relegated to the dustbin of history.

Fortunately for Palmer, that’s never been a concern for her, Celeste or any of the other UFC octagon girls.

Brittney Palmer is one of the most famous people associated with the UFC. She regularly shares viral content on Instagram. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Her content bender has lasted a few years at this point, and it’s definitely not slowing down. In fact, all she seems interested in is speeding up.

Something tells me she won’t disappoint!