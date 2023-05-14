Arianny Celeste And Brittney Palmer Drop Bikini Content From Cabo

Videos by OutKick

Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer are having themselves a time in Cabo.

The two women are by far and away the most famous women in the UFC octagon girl lineup. Both have been faces of the octagon girl game for several years.

When you think of the UFC octagon girls, you think Celeste and Palmer. Anyone who says otherwise is lying.

The two are known for pumping out viral content on a pretty consistent basis, and the duo is now in Cabo, and just as you’d expect, they let the world know.

Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer light it up from Cabo.

If you go to Cabo or any other vacation spot and don’t document it on social media, did it even happen? That’s not a question either of these two will worry about because both shared viral bikini-clad posts.

There’s no question Palmer and Celeste both know how to generate attention online. It’s what they do best, and it’s why Dana White rolls with them as the faces of the octagon girl lineup.

Celeste sports 3.1 million Instagram followers, and while Palmer’s 1.1 million followers is significantly smaller, she’s still a star in her own right.

Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer are the most famous octagon girls in the UFC. The two dropped some content while in Cabo. The two have millions of followers online. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

At the end of the day, everyone needs a little rest and relaxation. Even those of us here at OutKick have to take a little time off occasionally. It’s the nature of the beast. I might hit up a sports bar.

Celeste and Palmer decide to go viral from the beach. Different strokes for different folks.

What will the dynamic duo come up with next? Time will tell, but there’s no doubt it will go viral. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank.