Brittney Griner Will Fly On Charter Planes After Alex Stein ‘Incident’

Alex Stein seemingly managed to do something for Brittney Griner that no amount of complaining from critics or the WNBAPA were able to: get her on charter flights.

If that’s true, she and her Phoenix Mercury teammates owe him a gift card or one of those fruit bouquets you send people when they have surgery or their aunt dies.

According to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, the Mercury will be changing their travel plans and allow Griner to fly charter.

This comes after she and her teammates were “harassed” (read: loudly asked questions) by Stein — a conservative host and social media personality — while waiting for a plane at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

However, ESPN is reporting that a source said the WNBA claimed flying charter was always on the table.

The switch to charter flights for Griner was confirmed by WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

This Overblown ‘Incident’ Worked Out In Brittney Griner’s Favor

I can’t figure out why people are so shocked and appalled that WNBA teams don’t regularly fly charter.

The WNBA, you know, isn’t exactly raking in the dough like teams in other leagues that can afford charter flights.

They’re expensive! An easy way to cut some costs is to fly commercial. If teams could afford to take charter flights all the time why wouldn’t they?

99.99% of times, a trip on a commercial flight will be uneventful (although for some of those taller gals, they may be uncomfortable). That rare 0.01% moment happened last weekend when a dude with a camera asked Griner questions.

She’s a public figure in a public place. Is that always fun? No, but she’s a controversial figure with some controversial opinions on the record. Everyone is welcome to give an opinion, but that doesn’t mean people will agree with you.

And that’s okay.

Sometimes that disagreement can be good. Sometimes the person who disagrees with you can inadvertently get you off of commercial planes for the foreseeable future.

For getting “harassed,” everything certainly came up Brittney Griner on this one.

