WNBA Releases Statement On Brittney Griner Incident, Alex Stein Says It’s About Him

The WNBA released a statement regarding an alleged incident on Saturday in Dallas involving Phoenix Mercury player Brittney Griner.

One of Griner’s teammates, Brianna Turner, tweeted that the team had been followed by people with cameras saying “wild remarks.”

Player safety while traveling should be at the forefront. People following with cameras saying wild remarks is never acceptable. Excessive harassment. Our team nervously huddled in a corner unsure how to move about. We demand better. — Brianna Turner (@_Breezy_Briii) June 10, 2023

While this didn’t turn into the international incident that other Brittney Griner airport incidents did, it led to statements from the WNBA as well as the WNBAPA and the Mercury.

The WNBA has released a statement regarding an incident that happened today in which Brittney Griner was apparently harassed at an airport pic.twitter.com/aJ0ZCHPtkl — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) June 10, 2023

And a statement from the WNBPA pic.twitter.com/vNpQHnGBa3 — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) June 10, 2023

The Phoenix Mercury released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/w0Wu0ZHfla — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) June 10, 2023

All three statements discuss player safety and allude to an incident without naming the alleged perpetrator.

That could’ve remained a mystery, had Blaze Media personality Alex Stein not taken it upon himself to reveal that he was the unnamed individual at the airport in Dallas.

Alex Stein Shares Clip Of Airport Incident With Griner

Stein posted a clip of a video showing himself in the airport with Griner. Also, while it’s not the entire video, it paints a different picture than the statements from the league, WNBAPA, and Mercury.

Since the @WNBA is writing press releases about me…here is a snippet of my interaction with Brittney Griner today….



Watch the Full Video on my YouTube Channel Sunday Morning 10am Centralhttps://t.co/fe07WOHjct pic.twitter.com/FEnp8Vll6d — Alex Stein #99 (@alexstein99) June 10, 2023

“Hey Brit, do you still wanna– do you still wanna boycott America, Brittney,” Stein says. He is then pushed by someone who appears to be with the team.

A voice can be heard saying “You’re weird, bro,” to which Stein responds. “I’m weird, why? She hates America”

“What about the Merchant of Death, Brit,” Stein says at the end of the clip, referencing the notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, whom the Biden administration exchanged for Griner’s release from a Russian prison.

Granted, there is still more to Stein’s video, but the situation seen in this first 12-second clip doesn’t mirror what any of the previous statements seem to reference. It certainly doesn’t seem that anyone was in any danger at this moment, and the only person on the receiving end of any physical altercation was Stein.

Additionally, Griner as well as her teammates, are public figures going through a public place. Someone with a camera asking a public figure questions isn’t out of the norm in the least.

Griner Has Softened Her Stance On The US After Taking An Unscheduled Sabbatical In Russia

However, it’s also worth noting that Griner has publically changed her tune on her perception of the United States, at least to some degree. Ahead of this WNBA season, she talked about how the “Star-Spangled Banner” — which she now stands for — “hit different” since she returned from Russia.

Griner has also been vocal about helping others being held by the Russian government.

She’s still in favor of biological men competing in women’s sports, though. That means she hasn’t made a total 180, but she has softened her former views on the US of A.

We still only have a few written statements on the incident as well as Stein’s 12-second clip. More will certainly come out in the coming days that will shed more light on what happened.

