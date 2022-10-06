Brittney Griner’s Wife Says Griner Is A ‘Hostage’ In Russia, Awkwardly Compares Situation To A Movie

Brittney Griner’s wife, Cherelle, recently sat down with ‘CBS Mornings’ to discuss Griner’s nine-year prison sentence in Russia after being found guilty of drug charges. Cherelle doesn’t see her wife as a prisoner in Russia, but instead as a “hostage.” She also compared the situation to a movie multiple times throughout the interview.

Griner was arrested on drug charges on February 17, 2022, after law enforcement said she was carrying vape cartridges containing hash oil, an illegal substance in Russia. She pled guilty to the drug charges on July 7, claiming “she packed in a hurry.”

“It’s like a movie for me,” Cherelle told ‘CBS Mornings.’ “I’m like, ‘In no world did I ever thought, you know, our president and a foreign nation president would be sitting down having to discuss the freedom of my wife.

“And so to me, as much as everybody’s telling me a different definition of what B.G. [Brittney] is, it feels to me as if she’s a hostage.”

Gayle King, who was conducting the interview, replied to her comments by saying “that must scare you.” Cherelle then went on to liken the situation to a movie yet again.

“It terrifies me because when you watch movies sometimes those situations don’t end well. Sometimes they never get the person back,” Cherelle said. King responded, saying “This is not a movie, this is your life.”

Following the announcement of her nine-year sentence, President Joe Biden released a statement explaining that “Russia is wrongfully detaining” Griner. Outside of a statement here and there, Biden’s White House hasn’t gone on the offensive to try and help the American citizen.

Brittney Griner’s appeal for her sentence has been scheduled for October 25.