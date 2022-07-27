Brittney Griner Says Translation Issues Complicated Her Arrest In Russia, Doesn’t Know How Cannabis Got In Her Bag

Brittney Griner took the stand in her own defense on Wednesday, testifying in Russian court that translation issues complicated her arrest in the country back in February.

The WNBA star testified that her rights were never explained to her when she was detained at a Moscow airport earlier this year. Griner also stated that Russian officials told her to sign documents without explaining what they said. She explained that she used a translation app on her phone to get a basic idea of what officials and papers said.

“Translations were not very good. I remember one time seeing a stack of papers that he was supposed to transfer to me, and he looked at me in a brief moment, and his exact words were basically, ‘You’re guilty,'” Griner said.

Griner was arrested for allegedly bringing in vape cartridges containing cannabis oils. She pleaded guilty to the drug charges on July 7.

During her testimony on Wednesday, Griner said that she made a 13-hour flight from Arizona to Moscow while recovering from COVID-19.

When pleading guilty earlier this month, Griner explained she “packed in a hurry.” She made similar comments during her testimony on Wednesday. According to FOX News, Griner explained that she didn’t know how the cannabis oils got in her bags. Griner said she had a doctor’s recommendation for the oils, but packed them in a hurry.

On Tuesday, Griner spoke to the media for the first time since being arrested saying she has “no complaints” about the current situation she finds herself in.

During Tuesday’s court session, Griner’s defense team made the argument that she had used medical cannabis in the past to help with the pain from injuries.

Medical marijuana is illegal in Russia. Griner is facing a possible jail sentence of up to 10 years.