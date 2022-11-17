Brittney Griner’s Russian Prison Status Gets Big Update

Brittney Griner has officially been placed in a Russian penal colony.

The WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison after a show trial on drug charges. She was convicted of bringing hash oil through an airport.

Now, she’s found out where her new home will be for the foreseeable future.

Brittney Griner moved to penal colony in Mordovia. (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images)

Griner has been placed in a prison colony in Mordovia, according to Reuters. Specifically, she’s being held at Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Yavas. It’s worth noting that Mordovia is an interesting location choice given the situation.

By car, it would take roughly eight hours to get to Griner. So, it seems the Russians put her in a location that is close enough to the embassy so they can continue contact and negotiations, and just far enough away where it’s a pain for her American representatives to visit her.

Brittney Griner is being held at Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Yavas. (Credit: Google Maps)

As we’ve previously covered at OutKick, Griner’s conditions in Russia are expected to be terrible. She’ll get limited food that provides little to no nutritional value.

To put it as simply as possible, she’s in for a very rough experience until the United States of America can get her back.

When will Brittney Griner be released? (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

I think I speak for all rational people when I say this situation has gone way too far. It’s time to get Griner home ASAP. We can’t allow our citizens to be used as pawns in Putin’s games. It just can’t be tolerated.