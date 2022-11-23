Prison Holding Brittney Griner Is Known For Horrific Torture

The prison holding Brittney Griner is notorious for the torture some prisoners endure.

The WNBA star is serving a nine year prison sentence after a show trial on drug charges at IK-2 Mordovia. Early reports about the prison indicated horrific conditions awaited her, including food with zero nutritional value.

You can add torture to the list of conditions inmates at IK-2 Mordovia.

Brittney Griner faces terrible conditions in Russia. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Pussy Riot member Nadya Tolokonnikova, who did prison time in Russia for speaking out against the regime, told MSNBC that torture is common at IK-2 Mordovia, and that “it is literally the harshest [penal] colony in the whole Russian prison system.”

Tolokonnikova further added inmates face “daily torture” if they don’t get enough work done.

Brittney Griner was transported to IK-2 Mordovia, the WORST penal colony in Russia.



– 16 hours work days

– prisoners sew uniforms for the Russian army and police & getting injured bc of the outdated equipment

– beatings x torture are common

– medical care practically not exist pic.twitter.com/GvXjAOFPAf — 𝖕𝖚𝖘𝖘𝖞 𝖗𝖎𝖔𝖙💦 (@pussyrrriot) November 22, 2022

– prisoners share barracks with 100 other people, with only 3-5 toilets for all, and no hot water

– shower (and hot water) once a week



Russian prison system wasn't reformed since GULAG times, if you want to get a peak into it, read Shalamov or Solzhenitsyn.#FreeBrittneyGriner — 𝖕𝖚𝖘𝖘𝖞 𝖗𝖎𝖔𝖙💦 (@pussyrrriot) November 22, 2022

It’s time to get Brittney Griner back.

This situation has truly gone way too far, and Griner should have been returned a long time ago. Whether she had hash oil or not, there’s no doubt this situation has unraveled into complete chaos.

Griner isn’t simply a prisoner in Russia. She’s a pawn being used in Vladimir Putin’s game against the United States of America.

Now, she faces horrific conditions at her penal colony in Yavas, Russia.

Brittney Griner moved to Russian penal colony. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The only thing that might save Griner from actually being tortured like other prisoners is that she’s going to eventually be returned to the USA.

Russia would have to be next level stupid to actually harm her like the guards do to Russian citizens. Of course, this is Russia we’re talking about. Rationality isn’t always at the top of the list.

Prison holding Brittney Griner is infamous for torturing prisoners. When will Griner be returned? The WNBA star was sentenced to nine years. (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s time to get Brittney Griner back. She should have been back months ago. Instead, she’s rotting away in a legitimate hell on Earth. Get her back, and get her back ASAP.