Prison Holding Brittney Griner Is Known For Horrific Torture

The prison holding Brittney Griner is notorious for the torture some prisoners endure.
The WNBA star is serving a nine year prison sentence after a show trial on drug charges at IK-2 Mordovia. Early reports about the prison indicated horrific conditions awaited her, including food with zero nutritional value.
You can add torture to the list of conditions inmates at IK-2 Mordovia.
Pussy Riot member Nadya Tolokonnikova, who did prison time in Russia for speaking out against the regime, told MSNBC that torture is common at IK-2 Mordovia, and that “it is literally the harshest [penal] colony in the whole Russian prison system.”
Tolokonnikova further added inmates face “daily torture” if they don’t get enough work done.
It’s time to get Brittney Griner back.
This situation has truly gone way too far, and Griner should have been returned a long time ago. Whether she had hash oil or not, there’s no doubt this situation has unraveled into complete chaos.
Griner isn’t simply a prisoner in Russia. She’s a pawn being used in Vladimir Putin’s game against the United States of America.
Now, she faces horrific conditions at her penal colony in Yavas, Russia.
The only thing that might save Griner from actually being tortured like other prisoners is that she’s going to eventually be returned to the USA.
Russia would have to be next level stupid to actually harm her like the guards do to Russian citizens. Of course, this is Russia we’re talking about. Rationality isn’t always at the top of the list.
It’s time to get Brittney Griner back. She should have been back months ago. Instead, she’s rotting away in a legitimate hell on Earth. Get her back, and get her back ASAP.
I’ll simply say this. Trump would have had her back home months ago. Anyone honest with themselves would acknowledge this. The media, by and large, ignores it and continues to carry the water of that Sack O’Potatoes we call the President. He ignores our own border being overrun. Do you think he gives a single thought to Brittney Griner? If it gained him political points, she’d be out today. It doesn’t, so she rots.
Leave her there for the entire 9 years. She deserves it as she is anti-USA. Maybe after 9 years she will realize the United States is no so bad.