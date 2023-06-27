Brittney Griner Says Being Asked Questions In Airport – Which Some Claim Is ‘Harassment’ – Was ‘Rock Bottom’ For WNBA’s Charter Flight Situation

Videos by OutKick

Sixteen days after she was asked questions by social media personality Alex Stein while walking through Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, Brittney Griner has apparently found the courage to address the situation. She referred to it being “rock bottom” in the WNBA’s charter flight situation.

Griner spoke about the situation during a video conference call as the Phoenix Mercury were introducing an interim head coach. She made it abundantly clear that teams around the league should have already been flying charter before she had to face the harrowing experience of being asked questions in a public setting.

“I’ll say this. I think we should have already had the option to use a different airline, a more private airline, charter flights,” Griner said. “It’s a shame that it had to get to rock bottom, because I feel like waiting for something to happen and then making a change … you don’t know what that ‘something’s’ gonna be.”

“We’ve all seen what can happen in this world. And when you play the, ‘Let’s-wait-and-see-game’ you’re really playing with fire. You’re playing with people’s lives.”

Brittney Griner refers to being asked questions in an airport as ‘rock bottom.’ (Getty Images)

While some of the questions Stein asked Griner were inappropriate, her using the phrase “playing with people’s lives” to describe the situation is outrageously over the top. Also, someone who spent 10 months in a Russian prison using the phrase ‘rock bottom’ to describe anything other than that situation is beyond questionable.

Within seconds of asking his initial question to Griner, Stein was immediately confronted by security and kept a good distance away from her and her teammates as they walked through the airport.

Nobody’s life was ‘being played with,’ but this of course didn’t stop the likes of Yahoo calling Griner’s situation “harassment” multiple times in their most recent story about Griner’s comments. Harassment is certainly a strong word to describe what was loudly being asked questions.

Griner’s experience in the Dallas airport has turned into a finger-pointing game around the WNBA as the league reportedly stated that it had already given Griner permission to fly charter and that she simply wasn’t taking advantage of the perk at the time. Another report claimed that she was only given approval for two charter flights.

Fast forward to six days after her run-in with Stein, and it became official that Griner would be allowed to fly charter.

In the end, Stein asking Griner questions in a public setting managed to land her a seat on charter flights, which is something nobody involved with the WNBA was apparently able to do.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris