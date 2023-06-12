Brittney Griner Wasn’t In Danger, And She’s Not An ‘American Hero’ Despite Narrative | Bobby Burack

Videos by OutKick

Over the weekend, BlazeTV host Alex Stein confronted WNBA player Brittney Griner.

Stein asked Griner if she thought Joe Biden’s trading for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, billed as the Merchant of Death, was a fair trade.

“You kill it on the court. But he kills it in real life,” said Stein.

Stein is known for meeting pampered subjects face-to-face for online bits. His best was when his confrontation with his favorite “big booty Latina,” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, on the Capitol steps.

Stein revealed he had a crush on the congresswoman. AOC then threatened to punch him.

Alex Stein is hysterical. Prime Time with Alex Stein on BlazeTV is hilarious. He’s one of the few online personalities still dedicated to making people laugh. He’s harmless.

In fact, his bits only put him in danger. Again, he almost took a jab from an angry congresswoman.

And yet the press has framed Stein’s questioning of Griner as “dangerous” and “violent.”

Following the harassment of WNBA star Brittney Griner at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Phoenix Mercury’s leadership plans to make adjustments to prioritize players’ travel safety, head coach Vanessa Nygaard said Sunday. https://t.co/K32obBMca1 — CNN (@CNN) June 12, 2023

Griner’s agent says her client’s activism makes her a target for “hate, threats, and violence,” each of which Stein’s video is proof.

Of course, none of that is true.

A comedian asking Griner questions did not put her in danger. It was no more harmful than the TMZ reporters who aggressively confront athletes as they leave their buildings.

The agent and media are creating a narrative: that Stein endangered Grinder and it’s proof WNBA players need charter planes

“WNBA players, coaches call for charter flights after Brittney Griner harassed at airport,” the Indy Star reported.

“After Brittney Griner airport harassment, WNBA charter flight rules need to be abolished,” wrote The Athletic.

In other words, the WNBA should ignore its financial losses and provide charter planes because a popular YouTube personality agitated Griner at the airport.

Talk about weaponizing a supposedly “dangerous” incident.

Griner is hardly a victim. At no point did Stein’s questions put her at risk. She is a star, at least in WNBA terms. Stars are heckled.

She spent 10 months in a Russian cage for breaking the law. She can survive a comedian having fun on the internet.

Moreover, the press has used the matter to gush dishonestly over her.

USA Today “reporter” Mike Freeman, who lied about his credentials on a resume, called Griner an “American hero and patriot” following the confrontation.

What makes Griner an “American hero and patriot”?

Unfortunately, Freeman didn’t say. Though the title was quite popular on social media.

We do, however, which Freeman would have explained. Because we do not understand how he concluded as much.

See, Griner has long criticized the state of America, disrespected the flag, and didn’t show appreciation for the homeland until Biden chose to trade for her, not a Marine still jailed in Russia.

BG is more privileged than hero.

Brittney Griner wasn’t in danger. And she’s not an “American hero.”

That said, Alex Stein might single-handedly deliver the WNBA charter planes. Now, that’s heroic.