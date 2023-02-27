Brittany Mahomes Blasts Haters After Joe Rogan Mocks Her

Videos by OutKick

Brittany Mahomes continues to be brutally unbearable.

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is known for having skin softer than pudding and making herself the center of attention, despite never playing a snap of NFL football.

Well, the latest person to throw a shot her way was Joe Rogan, who made a comment about her potentially getting divorced.

NFL fans often criticize Brittany Mahomes. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“Promise they keep that same energy when you get divorced. They come after you. They come after you with that same energy,” Rogan recently said on his podcast, according to The Comeback.

Then, to make matters worse, Patrick Mahomes got roasted after ESPN tweeted a photo of him looking miserable during the Lakers/Mavericks game.

The funniest response was a poll that showed nearly 90% of voters thought he looked unhappy with his wife.

Brittany Mahomes calls out her haters.

Instead of not engaging with people online, Brittany just couldn’t help herself. She HAD to hit the send button on a tweet that read:

“Something about grown men talking shit about someone’s wife is real weird…[thinking emoji].”

To be clear, people aren’t talking about Brittany Mahomes because she’s married to Patrick Mahomes. Lots of NFL players are married. Most of the time, people have no idea the names of NFL WAGs unless they’re famous.

However, people do know Brittany and Jackson Mahomes because the tag team of insufferability (credit to Pat McAfee for coining that phrase) always finds a way to wiggle into the spotlight.

This is the same woman who sprayed random people with champagne and then immediately played the victim card. She’s starting to show serious shades of Meghan Markle, and that’s not a compliment. Might be time for “South Park” to take a look at her behavior.

If you don’t want to be criticized, don’t do stupid things. That might sound hard, but it’s really not. Brittany Mahomes won the lottery by marrying Patrick Mahomes. That’s the reality of the situation. Yet, she carries herself like she’s out there slinging the ball. That’s why people can’t stand her. She draws more attention to herself than her actual future Hall of Famer husband does. Just relax, delete Twitter and live life.