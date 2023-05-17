Brittany Mahomes Posts Cryptic Messages Amid Jackson Mahomes’ Legal Trouble

Videos by OutKick

Brittany Mahomes shared some intriguing messages on her Instagram before deleting them.

Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson, currently faces years behind bars in prison if convicted in his sexual battery case.

He’s been charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of misdemeanor battery after allegedly forcing himself on a restaurant owner. Jackson is accused of grabbing her throat multiple times during the alleged altercation.

At least part of the incident was captured on camera. Now, it sounds like Patrick’s wife might be ready to cut him loose.

Here’s video footage that could back up the restaraunt owner’s claims against Jackson Mahomes



“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere, and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying ‘what are you doing?’ and then he did it two more times”pic.twitter.com/rPggKmBDK2 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) March 4, 2023

Brittany Mahomes deletes cryptic Instagram messages.

“As you get older you start to understand the difference between friends and associates, family and blood, business and work, love and lust, want and need. And most of all what’s important and what’s not,” the Chiefs QB’s wife posted on her Instagram story Monday before later taking it down. The New York Post captured screenshots before she scrubbed it.

That wasn’t the only message she shared and later deleted.

Brittany Mahomes deletes cryptic messages as Jackson Mahomes faces serious legal issues. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

She shared a second that read, “Unfortunately, a lot of y’all met me when I lacked boundaries and was a people pleaser. Let me reintroduce myself, I burn bridges as needed.”

Brittany Mahomes claiming to be a “people pleaser” is incredibly rich given the amount of backlash she receives on a regular basis for her actions.

Could the messages be about Jackson Mahomes?

It doesn’t take a genius to draw a line from Jackson Mahomes being arrested to these messages. That’s not to say they’re about him, but the timing seems a bit too specific to be random.

Jackson Mahomes was in court Tuesday for his sexual battery case, and the day before, his sister-in-law was posting about burning bridges and cutting people loose.

Is she getting ready to cut loose the other half of “the tag team of insufferability”? How will Brittany Mahomes manage to upset fans and annoy people without Jackson Mahomes at her side?

There’s a high chance this situation has nothing to do with Jackson Mahomes, but it’s just the latest sign she can’t read the room. Jackson Mahomes is facing years in prison if convicted, and she’s posting about burning bridges. How did she plan on people interpreting her posts?

Brittany Mahomes deletes mysterious messages. (Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images)

The drama with these two just never ends, and that’s not a compliment. Patrick Mahomes is busy winning Super Bowls while his family is a clown show.