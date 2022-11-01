Britt Reid, Andy’s Son, Sentenced To 3 Years In The Slammer

Britt Reid — son of Kansas City Chief’s head coach Andy Reid — has been dealt three years in prison. This comes a little over a month after he pleaded guilty for his part in a 2021 drunk driving crash.

Reid appeared in a Kansas City courtroom Tuesday to learn how much time he would spend behind bars.

Britt Reid is now here too.

Sentencing is at 1:30.

The mother of Ariel Young, — the 5-year-old girl who sustained serious injuries in the crash — submitted a victim impact statement, which was read in the courtroom.

Reid spoke as well before his sentence was handed down.

“Every time I see my daughter, I think about Ariel and how my decision affected her so deeply and her family,” Reid said, per The Kansas City Star.

Reid could have faced as many as 7 years in prison. However, prosecutors cut a plea deal with Reid for a maximum of 4 years. This was something that did not sit well with the victims and their families.

After the 3-year sentence had been handed down, Reid’s attorney, J.R. Hobbs, released a statement, saying that Reid “respects the Court’s decision and appreciates the time and attention given to this matter.”

“He sincerely regrets and accepts responsibility for his conduct and hopes and prays for A.Y.’s continued recovery,” Hobbs said.

Reid was speeding and had a blood alcohol content of .113 at the time of the crash.

