Britney Spears To Mom: Go F*** Yourself

I love this version of Britney Spears.

The singer has gone thru hell and back since a 13-year forced conservatorship from her father and nearly everyone manipulating and controlling her for their own gains.

However, a year later since she’s become free, she’s still taking no prisoners. Nobody is allowed off the hook.

The most recent example is when Britney straight up told her mother Lynn, who is trying to save face and pretend she didn’t know the horrors of Britney’s conservatorship, to simply: “Go F*** Yourself.”

Boom. Go Britney!

The since-deleted Instagram post from Wednesday night had Britney not holding back or forgetting the torment she was put through.

“I had to meet doctors weekly to bring up my past which made it worse. As for my whole family including my brother, sister, cousins, aunts, uncles, and well damn the whole audience… were either stoned or drunk of their asses,” the pop singer writes.

Britney Spears Instagram

Britney Spears in her London hotel. c/o britneyspears/Instagram

THE POP SINGER IS CALLING OUT EVERYONE

She then details the horrors of being in the forced conservatorship against her will by her father Jamie.



“I was the mother f***ing Saint who was scared to move or I knew my dad would put me somewhere if I didn’t cooperate … even in America, the land of the free 🇺🇸 !!!! Years go by and he still puts me in a psych ward !!!! Not one mother f***ing person stood up for me,” Britney declared.

But perhaps the best part is, that she’s not letting her mother Lynne get away from allegedly not stepping in and standing up to her husband Jamie.

“Mom take your apology and go f*** yourself !!!,” “And to all the doctors for f***ing with my mind,” writes Spears. “I pray you all burn in hell !!! Kiss my mother f***ing ass.”

Lynne Spears had recently taken to Instagram to apologize before asking her daughter to unblock her so that they could speak.

Britney isn’t having any of that and I support her.

I hope she calls out anyone and everyone that ruined her life and silenced her for years, although they can’t anymore.

The last couple of months Britney has literally shown just how happy she is to have her life back, regularly posting Instagram updates and even some topless photos.

#FreeBritney forever indeed.