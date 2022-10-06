Britney Spears Announces Her New Haircut With A Topless Video

Britney Spears is back at it. And by it, I mean she’s taking her clothes off again. She seems to be fairly addicted lately to getting into some form of undress and then sharing it on social media.

Her latest form of nudity comes in a video that features the former pop star wearing nothing but a hat, sunglasses, and bikini bottoms. She teases that she has a new haircut with a caption that reads, “I cut all my hair off … I don’t want to show it yet.”

Britney successfully keeps the new haircut from being fully revealed while also managing to keep her boobs covered up. The 40-year-old doesn’t say a word in the short clip. She shows a few angles of her haircut and then rolls around in the water topless.

Between the dance videos and her constant nudity, one thing is for sure about Britney, there’s never a dull moment. There’s a lot going on and a lot to keep up with in her world.

One minute she’s singing and dancing the next she’s fighting with her kids. She then gets undressed and starts posting videos about haircuts that have very little to do with any haircut.

Sometimes You Just Feel Like Taking Your Top Off

We know one thing is for certain, her husband Sam Asghari is a fan of her work and has defended Britney’s nudity before. I wouldn’t expect that to change anytime soon.

I also wouldn’t expect her to stop taking her clothes off. She followed up her topless haircut announcement from Tuesday with more clothing-optional content on Wednesday. As she did on Tuesday, she kept the new hair under a hat.

Just another day at the office for Britney. She’s keeping her more than 42 million followers and those pesky censors on their toes.