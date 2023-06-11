British Soldier Passes Out While Playing Trombone, Dusts Himself Off, And Tries To Finish Song

Videos by OutKick

A British soldier passed out in the heat while playing trombone during a military parade. Then, in a showing of grit, the likes of which the British Isles have never seen, he got up on his own and went back to playing.

Such is the life of a royal tromboner.

Hehe… tromboner.

It happened during a military parade alongside Prince William in London. Temperatures for the day hit 30°C.

Because this is America and a lot of us wouldn’t know if that means very hot or very cold, it means very hot, because that is around 86°F.

Now that’s manageable, at least if you don’t have to wear a giant furry hat while emptying your lungs into a brass instrument.

Unfortunately, that is what some soldiers had to do.

Temperatures have passed 30C in London today, overwhelming some soldiers who took part in a military parade alongside Prince Williamhttps://t.co/McrUFliY2F pic.twitter.com/KAYXloNTvV — ITV News (@itvnews) June 10, 2023

It’s weird that no one helped that poor dude up. I know those furry hat guys aren’t allowed to laugh or smile, but if the trombone player keels over, they should be allowed to check on him. I don’t understand how the Monarchy works, but I think allowing that is more than fair.

But, alas, no one needed to check on him because he got up on his own, and tried to keep playing.

This man deserves to be knighted. If that wasn’t valiant, then I don’t know what is.

Another British soldier gets stretchered away from Prince William’s parade. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

He Wasn’t The Only Soldier Who Fainted

Unfortunately, per ITV, that was one of 3 (three!) soldiers who passed out during the parade because of the hot conditions and those stupid furry hats.

At least the Prince of Wales thanked them for their service and for weathering the hot conditions… with a tweet.

Conducting the Colonel's Review of the King's Birthday Parade today. The hard work and preparation that goes into an event like this is a credit to all involved, especially in today’s conditions. pic.twitter.com/IRuFjqyoeD — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 10, 2023

They’ve got to rethink those hats. Someone’s going to get hurt.

When it gets that hot they should be allowed to go hatless. Or maybe they could introduce some kind of Royal Ballcall.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle