Bride Demands A Refund For Her Wedding Photos After One Of The Photographers Slept With The Groom

Getting married is supposed to be a special time for the two people tying the knot. Every once in a while the bride or the groom decides to get the marriage off on a rocky start right out of the gate.

Some, overachievers we’ll call them, find someone at the wedding to hookup with. As crazy as it sounds it does happen.

A wedding photographer recently found out that the 20-year-old woman he hired to help him capture a couple’s big day slept with the groom. He was contacted by an unhappy bride looking for a refund.

The wedding photographer, who goes by the name Wedding Dude on Reddit, shared his story on the platform. He said, “Earlier this summer I shot a wedding. My typical second shooter couldn’t make it, so I found someone else online who I felt did good work.

“Anyways her and I did the wedding, and everything seemed business as usual. Photos were edited, delivered to client, all was good,” he continued.

“Then this morning I got an email from the bride. She was wanting a refund because the lady I had hired as second shooter for the day ended up sleeping with her husband at some point after the wedding, and she also included photos from his phone to prove it.”

That’s a tough spot. The guy worked the wedding and delivered the work. Anything that happens beyond that isn’t really on him. But he thought he would try to get some advice from the good folks on Reddit.

Whose Fault Is It That A Wedding Photographer Slept With The Groom?

“I haven’t responded yet, but what’s the best thing to do here? She hired me for a job and the job was completed and product was delivered. But I also feel like this would be as if I were a professional dog walker who walked a client’s dog, then came back and shot it later.”

He added, “Of course the second shooter is considered a private contractor and not an employee….

“Anyways what is the best thing to do here? I really feel for this lady, but that’s also a lot of money to have to give back for work that was done.”

Always happy to help the comment section offered some interesting, if not useful, advice. It was during the back-and-forth with commenters that he revealed the helper he hired was in her early 20s.

One offered up, “This sounds harsh, but her husband was going to cheat on her regardless of who your second shooter was. It’s not your fault that she married him.”

Another thought that the photographer should offer to settle the score, “This is obvious. It should be in your contract. Offer to sleep with the bride.”

That’s some really powerful advice. Offering to even things up is an interesting approach. There was another who asked the photographer to get the helper’s side of the story. Which, according to him, he did.

She first denied the allegations before saying that the groom told her that he was in an open relationship. That seems like an open and shut case. If the bride is leaving her new husband as a result of this fling then the husband should pay for the photos.

If she’s staying with the guy then she doesn’t deserve a refund. It’s on her at that point.