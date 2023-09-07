Brian Kelly Goes Full Cardale Jones With His Own ‘We Ain’t Come To Play School’ Moment

Videos by OutKick

Brian Kelly didn’t come to LSU to watch buildings not related to the athletic program be built.

The Tigers opened the 2023 season with a blowout loss to Florida State. Brian Kelly’s team didn’t just lose. LSU got hammered in the second half.

It didn’t appear the LSU Tigers had any fight in them at all down the stretch, which should be the most concerning issue.

Kelly has been taking nonstop heat since the humiliating loss, and he even tried to claim he never said the team would win.

Fact check: He 100% said it.

Brian Kelly likes the fact LSU only cares about sports.

ESPN published a profile of the LSU coach Sunday, and it included an explanation for why he took the job in Baton Rouge. Ultimately, it came down to priorities. Notre Dame cared about more than just sports.

“I loved my time at Notre Dame. I have nothing but great memories there. But the whole landscape there is different than it is here. It just is. There are priorities at Notre Dame. The architectural building needed to get built first. They ain’t building the architectural building here first. We’re building the athletic training facility first, [and] we’re in the midst of a $22 million addition to our athletic training facility. It’s something I said we needed, and we went and immediately raised the money,” Kelly told ESPN in a profile of his decision to join the Tigers.

Translation: LSU didn’t come to play school.

Brian Kelly tells the unwashed truth about why he left Notre Dame for LSU. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Kelly goes full Cardale Jones.

Cardale Jones couldn’t have said it better. In fact, this comment from the LSU coach sounds like a more polished version of the former Ohio State QB’s infamous 2012 tweet.

Jones entered the internet hall of fame when he tweeted, “Why should we have to go to class if we came here to play FOOTBALL, we ain’t come here to play SCHOOL, classes are POINTLESS.”

Brian Kelly is under fire after blowout loss to LSU to open the 2023 season. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While Brian Kelly didn’t exactly say the same, the message is very similar. Notre Dame *checks notes* had other priorities than just sports as a major university.

In Brian Kelly’s opinion, sports rule the day at LSU and are always at the top of the list when it comes to needs. Also, is there anyone who thinks that’s not the case?

The SEC’s entire mantra is “It Just Means More.” The conference literally brags about how they care more about sports than everyone else. You just don’t often see a coach who is willing to say it out loud.

Is Brian Kelly on the hot seat at LSU? (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Next up for LSU is Grambling State followed by Mississippi State, Arkansas and Ole Miss. Brian Kelly better stack up some wins or he’s going to find out what happens at major programs when a coach goes on a losing streak. After all, the boosters didn’t come to play school.