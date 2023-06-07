Brian Kelly Lays Big Hit As His Daughter Runs Him Through Football Drill Gauntlet At LSU Women’s Combine

Videos by OutKick

Brian Kelly played four years of college football on the club level at Assumption University, but technically never exhausted any of his NCAA eligibility. That could come in handy this fall if he needs some depth at the linebacker position.

Kelly is in prime playing shape and looks ready to suit up for his Tigers if necessary! He put his skills on display as LSU held its second-annual Golden Cleats Combine on Tuesday night.

The event is run through the Kelly Cares Foundation by Brian and his wife Paqui. It is a charity event that they started while in South Bend, if not before then, and brought with them to Baton Rouge.

It’s always a blast. Women from all across the state sign up for a night that includes cocktail reception and hors d’oeuvres, position meetings with coaches, on-field drills with student-athletes and coaches, raffle prizes, and silent auction items at $100 a head.

Thank you to all the attendees for supporting LSU student-athletes and the Kelly Cares Foundation through the Golden Cleats Combine presented by @LSUfootball , @lsutaf , and the Bengal Belles. Is it football season yet?!🏈 pic.twitter.com/WVgxIoyhrx — Tiger Athletic Foundation (@lsutaf) June 8, 2022

This year’s Golden Cleats Combine raised more than $100,000!

Paqui and I can't thank everyone enough for coming out to the Golden Cleats Combine. In just year two, you helped us raise more than $100,000 for the Kelly Cares Foundation! pic.twitter.com/X2gRigbji2 — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) June 7, 2023

The most fun portion of the evening, by far, is when the women get to suit up and hit the field.

@TBob53 had to represent #53 last night at the Golden Cleats Combine – football 101 for women at LSU! pic.twitter.com/2KBAKUBYRL — Jeannie Darling (@jeannie_darling) June 8, 2022

Even the 61-year-old head coach himself got in on the action to close out the evening. His daughter, Grace, was in charge of the whistle as her father ran through the gauntlet.

Kelly hit the speed hurdles hard, hustled through the agility circle, accelerated down the straightaway and laid the lumber. You simply cannot teach natural-born athleticism.

Harold Perkins was a menace at linebacker for LSU last season, but he better watch his back. Kelly is 40 years removed from his playing days, but he is moving like he’s 22 again. Put yourself in, coach!

Shoutout to the entire staff in Baton Rouge. The Golden Cleats Combine is always a lot of fun and this year was no different!