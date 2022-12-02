Brian Kelly’s Daughter Takes Shot At ‘Strange Town’ Of College Station While Visiting Texas A&M For First Time

Brian Kelly took over the LSU football program just over one year ago, which meant that everything that happened during the 2022 season were “firsts” for him and his family. That includes last weekend’s trip to College Station.

Although the Tigers’ biggest rivals are technically the Arkansas Razorbacks, they also have “rivalries” with pretty much every other school in the SEC West, and even the Florida Gators. One of the most heated, passionate games that they play comes against the Aggies.

LSU and Texas A&M have played 61 times in total, dating back to 1899, and squared off against each other every year since 2011. The Tigers won every game from 2011-2017, but the Aggies got one back in 2018 and they two have traded back and forth in the four years since.

Most recently, last weekend, Kelly and his Bayou Bengals traveled west to the Lone Star State with a chance to play their way into the College Football Playoff. That is not what ended up happening, as Texas A&M upset No. 6 LSU and stormed the field too early, but the loss did not stop Kelly’s fam-uh-lee from having a good time anyway.

Before the game, at least.

Brian Kelly’s daughter Grace, who graduated from Notre Dame last spring, is always on the sideline at home games and travels with her dad and the team on the road. That was no different last Saturday.

As Grace experienced College Station for the first time, she had mostly nice things to say. In fact, she gave the eastern Texas town an eight out of 10!

Only two points were docked and Grace left the reason very open-ended.

“What a strange town…” she said. “Like, there’s something about it that you’re just like ‘hmmm, you live here for a reason.'”

For those who have been to College Station, you likely know exactly what she is talking about. That “something” she mentioned is intangible, but it hit the nail right on the head.

Grace’s tune may have changed after Brian Kelly and LSU’s loss, but an 8/10 is a strong score! There’s just “something” though………….