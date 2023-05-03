Videos by OutKick

Brian Kelly’s first year at LSU was an overwhelming success. The Tigers went 10-4 in what was widely considered a “rebuilding year” and took down mighty Alabama.

Kelly had played Saban and the Crimson Tide twice at Notre Dame and lost both games by a three-touchdown average before finally toppling Goliath in 2022. Now, as he and his staff looks to build off of the momentum, the focus shifts toward the fall and beating Alabama again.

LSU finished its spring practice period at the end of April, and closed things out with a celebration at over the weekend. Current players and their families converged on Tiger Stadium for a crawfish boil.

Over the course of his first few months in Baton Rouge, Kelly made it abundantly clear that he is willing to do whatever it takes to land top talent. Even if that means grinding on a recruit that ultimately ends up at Alabama, hitting The Griddy, or boogieing down with a five-star quarterback.

Credit to Kelly where it is due. He doesn’t seem care what other people think of him, and is not embarrassed by his actions — no matter how cringeworthy they might be or how much slack he gets, even from his own daughter.

Kelly is always willing to let loose and have some fun with his players and recruits. That was the case on Saturday as he traded his clipboard for turntables.

Brian Kelly was on the 1s and 2s!

The best shot of his D.J. debut comes at the 29-second mark:

Celebrated the end of spring with crawfish and our families in Tiger Stadium. pic.twitter.com/MHAsxT97dK — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) May 2, 2023

Kelly was back out on the road three days later and stopped in Houston to speak to the local Touchdown Club. While there, he turned his barrel toward the Crimson Tide and pulled the trigger.

It did not take him long to relish in the glory of his long-awaited win over Saban.

I love the environment of a college stadium. I love coming out on that field. — Brian Kelly at the Touchdown Club of Houston

And then he said it.

I love beating Alabama. — Brian Kelly at the Touchdown Club of Houston

Fair enough. Who doesn’t love beating the Tide?!

At the same time though, Kelly is feeding Saban with what Lane Kiffin likes to call ‘Goat Fuel.’ Others might refer to it as bulletin board material.

The greatest college football coach of all-time isn’t big on the internet, but one of his staffers will be quick to fill him in on what Kelly said down in Texas. Saban isn’t going to like that.