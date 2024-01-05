Brian Harman Spent His Offseason Trapping Beavers And ‘Bro’ing Out’ At Augusta National

Videos by OutKick

Brian Harman, reigning Champion Golfer of the Year, spent his time during the PGA Tour’s short offseason trapping beavers, farming, and taking a bro’s trip to Augusta National. Pretty standard stuff.

Other than the fact that he’s a major champion and has earned over $32 million playing golf, Harman is just a good ol’ boy from Georgia and when beavers wreak havoc on your property good ol’ boys from Georgia don’t call up asking for help, they take care of things themselves.

After firing an opening round 67 on Thursday at The Sentry, the 36-year-old got on the topic of beavers and thankfully shared some insight into what exactly went down this offseason.

“You want to talk about the beavers,” Harman asked the reporter, according to Golf Digest. “Let’s talk about the beaver,” the reporter rightfully asked.

“We got these very aggravating beavers building their cities and so we’re really mad at ’em,” Harman explained. “An MB-750 (trap) is what we did. For those that know will know,” he said after being asked what he did to get rid of the critters. He also said he did a lot of farming as a form of winding down during his time off.

That exchange alone makes it hard not to appreciate Harman, then you add in the fact that he took a boy’s trip to Augusta National with the Claret Jug alongside him and it becomes hard not to love the guy.

Brian Harman had an offseason to remember. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

A few weeks after returning from Rome and competing for the U.S. in the Ryder Cup, Harman whipped up a not-so-subtle golf trip with his fellow Georgia Bulldog Kevin Kisner.

The trip included football, food, definitely col’ beer, and some “bro’ing out.”

“It was the Georgia/Florida weekend,” Harman told GOLF. “So a couple Georgia guys — some dear friends — we went up there, watched the game, played golf, and had some good food.

“Just bro’ing out up there.”

No human in history has ever said they’ve ‘bro’d out’ while playing Augusta National, but if there is one man who could pull it off, it’s Mr. Harman.

