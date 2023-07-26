Brian Harman Is Hoping His Life Doesn’t Change After Winning The Open, Even Though It Already Has

Videos by OutKick

One of the first things Brian Harman mentioned after his dominant Open Championship win was the new tractor set to be delivered to his house and how excited he was to put his phone away and kill a few hours on his new toy when he gets home.

That’s just one example that shows that Harman is just your normal, Georgia-raised guy who just so happens to be incredibly gifted at the game of golf.

Prior to his win at Hoylake, Harman was more than happy to be an under-the-radar PGA Tour player who had quietly earned more than $25 million in his career.

And if he had it his way, he’d still like to be that guy, even after hoisting the Claret Jug and winning The Open by six shots.

“I don’t [want my life to change] I don’t, I’m a grown-up, I’m 36,” Harman joked during an appearance on ‘The Dan Patrick Show.’ “I’ve got three kids, I was up changing diapers, up at six feeding my son, Jack, a bottle. How much can life change? If I was 25 and something like this happens, the temptation would be there, but I love my life.”

“I’ve got things I love to do, I’ve got a family that’s incredible. So, no, it’s not going to change, it just won’t.”

Brian Harman doesn’t want life to change just because he won the British Open. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images for HSBC)

It’s a respectable mindset from Harman, especially in today’s day and age where everyone seems to be searching for the newest and brightest spotlight.

Unfortunately for Harman, however, life changed the moment he became the 2023 Champion Golf of the Year.

Harman is now one of just 232 total players to win a major championship in men’s professional golf. Being a part of that historic statistic alone will change any man, even a Georgia boy like Mr. Harman.

Harman will always have a bit of ‘underdog’ in him given his short stature and the fact that he doesn’t drive the golf ball 320 yards off the tee. Having said that, he won’t ever be overlooked on a leaderboard ever again.

Add the fact that he’s well on his way to making the U.S. Ryder Cup team, and we could be talking about this new-look Harman in an even brighter way if he’s able to help the Americans win their first cup on European soil since 1993.

