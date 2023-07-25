Zach Johnson Appears To Guarantee Brian Harman A Spot On The U.S. Ryder Cup Team Following His Open Championship Victory: Video

Videos by OutKick

Barring a catastrophic collapse between now and the end of August, Brian Harman should make the U.S. Ryder Cup team on ranking points alone thanks to his dominant win at The Open.

Whether the 36-year-old deserves a spot on the team is still up for debate among some, however, but captain Zach Johnson may have made those conversations a complete waste of time with a message he shared to Harman following his win at Hoylake.

The Open shared a behind-the-scenes look at Harman’s Sunday masterclass and his celebrations shortly after walking off of the 18th green. One of the many to greet Harman on his walk from the green to the scorer’s table was Johnson, who gave him a bear hug while telling him how proud he was of him.

The interesting moment came after Harman signed his scorecard, however.

While walking past Johnson, Harman looked over at him with a giant smile asking “what happens next,” which is him alluding to this Fall’s Ryder Cup in Rome. Johnson replied with a simple “you’re good, keep doing what you’re doing, you’re good.”

Debating whether or not Brian Harman deserves a spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team may be a waste of time.



Sounds like Zach Johnson already made up his mind.👀 pic.twitter.com/Yi3V7cYQJC — Mark Harris (@itismarkharris) July 25, 2023

It Looks Like Brian Harman Is Headed To The Ryder Cup

Johnson may have been caught up in the moment and probably forgot there was a camera rolling five feet in front of him, but nevertheless, it sounds like Harman has a spot on the U.S. team.

With how the U.S. Ryder Cup system works Johnson may not have a choice but to take Harman as the Top Six players in the final standings will automatically earn a spot on the team headed to Rome. Harman currently occupies the No. 3 spot in the standings.

Brooks Koepka currently holds the No. 4 spot in the standings which proves just how much winning a major championship means when it comes to earning ranking points. Koepka, the PGA Championship winner this year, has only been able to earn points in the four majors this season.

Wyndham Clark, the U.S. Open champion is second in the standings with Scottie Scheffler well atop the list given his incredibly consistent season.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris