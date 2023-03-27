San Diego State Coach Embraces March Madness Spirit, Does Trust Fall After Punching Final Four Ticket

Videos by OutKick

San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher was in prime form Sunday after beating Creighton.

The Aztecs punched a ticket to the Final Four after upsetting the Blue Jays in the Elite Eight, and Dutcher will now have the opportunity to coach in his first Final Four as a head coach.

After cutting himself a piece of the net, the man responsible for leading the Aztecs decided to do a trust fall with his players.

Give it a watch below. It’s a perfect example of what makes March Madness the best time of year for sports fans.

Brian Dutcher did a trust fall with his players after cutting down the net 🤣#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/dbRt4TD6vg — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 26, 2023

Brian Dutcher couldn’t contain his excitement.

Dutcher has had a really solid career with the Aztecs, but unfortunately for SDSU fans, hadn’t found much tournament success prior to Sunday. In fact, he’d never made it out of the Round of 64.

The Aztecs were 30-2 when the tournament was canceled in 2020. They likely would have made a nice run, but that’s impossible to know for sure. All that’s definitely known is Dutcher’s record in March wasn’t solid going into this tournament.

That narrative is officially dead. In his sixth year with the program, Brian Dutcher and SDSU will be playing FAU in the Final Four.

If that doesn’t bring a smile to your face as a sports fan, you just have a heart made of stone.

Brian Dutcher and the San Diego State Aztecs will play FAU in the Final Four. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

After sending the Blue Jays packing, he decided to do a trust fall, and his players didn’t let the SDSU head coach down. That would have been pretty damn awkward if he’d been dropped.

Imagine making the Final Four and then having your players let you hit the deck. That would have been embarrassing to say the least.

SDSU head coach Brian Dutcher did a trust fall after making the Final Four. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/MarchMadnessMBB/status/1640100569644781568)

Fortunately for Dutcher, the Aztecs took care of him during and after the game. Now, it’s time to find out just how much further this journey can go. Saturday against FAU should be a very fun battle.