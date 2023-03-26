San Diego State Headed To Final Four, Controversial Foul Sends Creighton Crowd Into A Frenzy, The Final 30 Seconds Delivered

Videos by OutKick

LOUISVILLE, Ky – If you were expecting another crazy March Madness moment, Creighton and San Diego State delivered. In a game where a foul call sent the Aztecs onto their first Final Four, while Bulejay fans overwhelmed the arena in boo’s.

This game was bound to end with some type of craziness after both teams traded shots in the final minutes. It turns out that the officials were the center of attention for the final 30 seconds of regulation. Ryan Nembhard was called for a foul with 1.3 seconds remaining, sending Darrion Trammell to the free-throw line for two chances to win the game. After missing the first, the crowd reached a fever pitch, but Trammell drained the 2nd free-throw, giving the Aztecs a 57-56 lead.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MARCH 26: Ryan Nembhard #2 of the Creighton Bluejays fouls Darrion Trammell #12 of the San Diego State Aztecs during the second half in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at KFC YUM! Center on March 26, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

We can’t forget how Creighton had tied the score either. Thanks to a bad pass from the Aztecs, Baylor Scheierman was able to grab the turnover and score immediately. The thousands in attendance were losing their minds, while I scraped my head in amazement. But then the foul came on the final shot, which sent this game into a mad frenzy.

As the referees spent numerous minutes at the scorers table, fans wearing Creighton blue were starting to become extremely loud. The hail-mary did not work to end the game for the Bluejays, as the ball was tipped out of bounds. The game was over, San Diego State had pulled off another massive win in Louisville, with Creighton fans left stunned.

San Diego State fouled on final shot.. pic.twitter.com/aKwglWQtth — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) March 26, 2023

This almost felt like what we witnessed on Friday night, as Alabama fans were left pondering what to do next. Overwhelming joy from the San Diego State bench as the official signaled the game over, sending fans into a frenzy, while we also looked on in amazement of what had just happened.

“Two teams played their tails off and officiating is part of the game. We’re not going to go there. We lost this game because we didn’t do enough and San Diego State did,” Creighton’s Greg McDermott said postgame.

San Diego State players celebrate the win over Creighton, sending them to the Final Four.

As for whether or not it was a foul is up to the each person watching the game. Yes, it’s unsettling to see a game like that end at the free-throw line. But, if it was the correct call, it doesn’t matter how much time was left on the clock. A foul is a foul, and tonight Creighton was on the unfortunate end of the last second whistle.

San Diego State Headed For Final Four Matchup With FAU

This game looked almost identical to the Alabama matchup for San Diego State. Drag the other team into the mud on defense, force a number of bad shots. Both teams were horrible from 3-point range, but Creighton shot 12% for the game. As the players rushed the court, it started to sink in the caliber of teams the Aztecs had just beaten to reach the Final Four.

San Diego State Fans And Players Celebrate The Final Four Berth.

It’s one thing to beat Alabama on Friday night, but to hang around with Creighton for the entire game on good defense is a clutch moment. How this type of offense works against a team like Florida Atlantic will take some time to digest. But tonight, Lamont Butler and Darrion Trammell did enough to lead the Aztecs to Houston.

Brian Dutcher felt good enough about his team’s clutch performance that he trusted them following the game as well, with a trust fall.

Dutch with the trust fall. pic.twitter.com/YY0SJECD7F — Mark Zeigler (@sdutzeigler) March 26, 2023

Look, it’s tough beating a team like Alabama. But following it up with a win over Creighton takes ice in the veins. Everything was going against the Aztecs, including the crowd that was overwhelmingly Blue.

Can San Diego State score enough points next Saturday against Florida Atlantic? I have no idea at the moment, but their defense is good enough to carry them to the title game. It’s hard to explain the thinking of Creighton in the final few minutes with its shot selection, but San Diego State took full advantage.

Now, the Aztec party heads for Houston, where this team has a chance to win a National Championship. This was certainly not expected just two days ago.

March Madness at its finest, for some fans.