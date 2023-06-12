Big 12 Commissioner Denies Memphis Interest

Videos by OutKick

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark claims he’s never pursued adding Memphis.

Yormark and the Big 12 are currently in the process of trying to add more teams amid realignment chaos.

The conference is definitely targeting teams from the PAC-12 as its top priority. If that fails, the Big 12 will then work its way down a list of options among G5 programs.

Brett Yormark responds to rumor the Big 12 might be interested in adding Memphis. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It was recently reported the Tigers could be on that list, but Yormark says that’s simply not true.

“I’ve never met with anyone at Memphis about adding them to the Big 12, nor have I been on campus,” the Big 12 commissioner said in reaction

Just spoke to Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark about the multiple reports that the Big 12 has met with Memphis: “I’ve never met with anyone at Memphis about adding them to the Big 12, nor have I been on campus.” — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 10, 2023

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark denies interest in adding Memphis.

Welcome to the chaos of college sports and realignment. As I’ve said many times, everyone should treat information with at least a minimum level of skepticism right now.

There are dueling narratives and an information war is unfolding in the college football world. It’s not any different from the Cold War when all sides spread different information to gain control of the situation.

Will the Big 12 add more teams? (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Don’t rule out the possibility someone from within Memphis’ program leaked the claim there was interest from the Big 12 in adding the Tigers.

However, it seems like the claim is dead on arrival thanks to Yormark’s response. He didn’t exactly leave any wiggle room.

In fact, he claims he’s “never met with anyone at Memphis about adding them to the Big 12” and has never even stepped a foot on the campus.

Brett Yormark denies Big 12 interest in Memphis. (Photo by Greg Thompson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Now, everyone sits and waits to see whether or not the rumored PAC-12 deal actually exists or not. If it does, the Brett Yormark and his conference will have to quickly move on. If it doesn’t, buckle up for absolute chaos.