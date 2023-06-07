Brett Yormark Might Face Resistance With Big 12 Expansion Plans

Videos by OutKick

Brett Yormark’s dream of adding more basketball powers to the Big 12 could be facing serious roadblocks.

Yorkmark has been very clear his goal is to expand the Big 12 with as many great brands as the conference can rope in. UCF, Cincy, Houston and BYU will play their first Big 12 football season this upcoming fall.

It’s believed several PAC-12 teams are being hunted by Yormark’s conference, and there’s been reporting to indicate Colorado and Arizona could be on the way.

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark wants to expand the conference. Will it happen? (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Big 12 is also pursuing basketball powers UConn and Gonzaga, but that’s where things get a bit murky.

Berry Tramel reported in The Oklahoman the Big 12 might not have the stomach to add teams not focused on football.

Tramel reported there’s “little interest” in the Bulldogs and Huskies, despite the fact there have been several reports about the Big 12 doing its due diligence.

Money is an issue for the Big 12.

One of the biggest issues the Yormark faces when it comes to adding them is the Big 12’s TV deal only requires maintaining revenue splits for the additions of current P5 programs. Gonzaga doesn’t have a football team at all and UConn’s isn’t P5. That means adding either could decrease the revenue already guaranteed to current members.

“I don’t see any movement for a non-Power Five. I do not think there’s enough support to get them across the finish line,” an unnamed Big 12 AD told Tramel.

While Yormark might like the idea of adding UConn and Gonzaga to bolster the Big 12’s already powerful basketball brand, it definitely sounds like he might be on an island with that wish outside of basketball coaches who support it.

Will UConn join the Big 12? Speculation is swirling about the conference’s future. (Photo by Williams Paul/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The dream is poaching several PAC-12 teams. It remains to be seen whether or not that will happen, but it has to be the top priority. If Colorado and other PAC-12 teams fall through, then go down the list. For now, it sounds like there’s simply no stomach for the Big 12 to add UConn or Gonzaga.