Brent Venables Says He’s Excited To Yell At Some Guys After Close Win Over UCF

If there was any doubts that Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables is a real football guy, those can safely be put to rest.

Venables’ Sooners consistently got in their own way against a very feisty UCF team on Saturday; missing some big plays, throwing an interception, and allowing a lengthy, controversial touchdown.

Entering the game as 17 point favorites and escaping with a two point, 31-29 win thanks to a terrible UCF conversion play call was not how most Sooners fans expected Saturday’s game to go after last week’s impressive win over the Texas Longhorns. And clearly, neither did head coach Brent Venables.

After the game, the 52-year-old told the media he was excited about the opportunity to go after his team on Monday for their performance. “I love going on Monday after a win and getting to yell at guys,” Venables said. “And we got a lot of yelling to do.”

Exactly what a football guy would say.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 07: Head coach Brent Venables of the Oklahoma Sooners wears the Golden Hat as he poses for a group photo with the team at the Cotton Bowl on October 07, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Brent Venables’ Remarkable Turnaround Almost Derailed

In his first year in Norman, the Sooners went just 6-7, losing in the Cheez-It Bowl to Florida State.

But in year two, the Sooners defense has dramatically improved, and quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s taken several steps forward. Now Venables has Oklahoma undefeated at 7-0, and in prime position to make the College Football Playoff.

It’s an impressively quick turnaround, even in the era of unrestricted transfers and NIL.

Maybe Venables’ penchant for yelling is paying off.

Oklahoma has two tough road games against Kansas and Oklahoma State upcoming, so if the Sooners play like they did against UCF, he may have plenty more opportunities to yell at his guys during Monday film sessions.