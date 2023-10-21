UCF WR Almost Gets Away With Blown-Kiss Taunt To Oklahoma Sideline On TD Run

Videos by OutKick

UCF Knights wide receiver Javon Baker had some fun on his way to the endzone against the Oklahoma Sooners. Maybe a little too much.

On second and 10 from his own 19-yard line, Baker eluded every Sooner defender within a country mile to scamper for the easiest big play touchdown of his life.

But on his way to the endzone, Baker took time out of his day to taunt the Oklahoma sideline. As he crossed the Sooner 30-yard line, Baker blew a kiss to the Crimson and Cream.

He was left wide open then blew a kiss to the Oklahoma sideline 😳



(📍 @NavyFederal) pic.twitter.com/riHUHx2R1s — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 21, 2023

The wide receiver’s actions are somewhat understandable. UCF came into this game 3-3, playing the undefeated No. 6 on the road. The score also gave the Knights a surprising a 17-14 lead just before the half. Baker was probably just feeling himself.

But whatever the case may be, Baker’s actions incensed Oklahoma coach Brent Venables. At first, the game officials didn’t penalize Baker for taunting, which angered the Sooner skipper.

UCF player was blowing kisses to the Oklahoma bench while running in for a TD, and Brent isn't happy about it. pic.twitter.com/2Of68I7nTa — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 21, 2023

Eventually, the officials penalized Baker for his actions. But Oklahoma has some bigger things to be frustrated about than a brief taunt. Should UCF pull off the upset, it severely hampers the Sooners’ chance of making the College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma trailed 20-17 at the time of this writing. Things are getting tense in Norman.