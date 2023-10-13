Oklahoma LB Claims Brent Venables Plays Scout Team QB And Embarrasses The Defense

Videos by OutKick

Brent Venables’ talents aren’t limited to just coaching and beating Texas.

The Oklahoma Sooners are coming off an absolutely monster win over the Longhorns last weekend, and are currently ranked fifth in America. After some serious struggles in year one, Venables has the Sooners rolling in year two.

He’s also apparently getting plenty of reps in practice as the scout team QB for Oklahoma. At the age of 52, Venables apparently has no problem cooking the team’s defense.

Brent Venables apparently plays scout team QB for the Oklahoma Sooners. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

“A lot of people don’t know, but he’s actually our scout team quarterback. And, for your head coach to be the scout team QB, he can pick apart the defense. Because, realistically, he built the defense, so when he’s out there slinging the rock, kind of embarrassing these dudes, we have to bring it every single day. That’s the type of dude you want as your head coach, man. He’ll lower the shoulder. He’ll run you over…He’s not in pads, but you’d be surprised. Coach V’s a guy waking up at 5am to run stadiums. He actually hurt his meniscus, and he was still in practice, you know, slinging the rock. He doesn’t take any days off,” Sooners LB Danny Stutsman said during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” earlier in the week.

You can listen to Stutsman’s awesome comments below. Venables certainly sounds like a dog.

Brent Venables balls out as Oklahoma’s scout team QB.

Everything about this claim from Stutsman is amazing. Venables is on the north side of fifty. As most people know, the older you get, the harder it is to move around.

I’m in my 30s and it sometimes feels like I’m 90. Every ache and pain gets worse with age. The Oklahoma coach is decades older than I am, and he’s apparently putting on a clinic in practices.

The man is a true football guy. It’s also on-brand. He forced himself to do 100 up-downs after drawing a penalty against SMU.

Slinging passes in practice and doing up-downs after getting a penalty in a game is all-time great college football content from a coach.

Now, we need to see some footage of Venables under center. The story is great, but show us the footage. Release the tapes, Oklahoma. Release the tapes!