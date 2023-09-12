Brent Venables Put Himself Through A Grueling Punishment For Drawing A Flag Against SMU

Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables must be in solid shape because he can gut through a lot of physical punishment.

Venables was flagged for sideline interference during the team’s 28-11 win over SMU this past weekend, and he was so disappointed in himself that he decided a punishment had to happen.

The punishment? The head coach of the Sooners revealed to the media that he did 100 up-downs during the team’s Monday practice.

The man was out here like he’s Dan Campbell or something getting a sweat in with the team.

Brent Venables punishes himself with up-downs after drawing a penalty against SMU.

This is such a hardo move from Brent Venables, but it’s also awesome. If players are going to be held to a high standard over penalties, then why wouldn’t a coach?

It’s not like Oklahoma absolutely dismantled SMU. The team won by 17. That’s just three possessions. Certainly not a close game, but far from a blowout.

Brent Venables punished himself with 100 up-downs after drawing a penalty against SMU. (Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If you draw a critical penalty for sideline interference as the head coach, it only makes sense you’re going to have to work that off.

Venables did it by doing 100 up-downs (also known as burpees), and that’s nothing to mock. I’m pretty much dead after a dozen or so. There’s no chance I could do 100 before deciding it wasn’t worth the time or effort.

Venables apparently can crank out 100 like it’s not a big deal at all. That’s absurdly impressive for a man who is in his early 50s.

Brent Venables punished himself with up-downs after getting a sideline interference penalty against SMU. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

At the very least, he can’t be accused of having double standards. If he makes players run sprints or do up-downs, they’ll know he’ll be doing the exact same if he messes up. That’s the kind of football guy energy people love to see.

