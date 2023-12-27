Brazilian Model Calls Out Her Country’s Legal System After Walking Her Dogs Topless Has Her Facing Time Behind Bars

Videos by OutKick

Can’t a model walk a dog topless in peace? Not in Brazil they can’t. Brazilian model Caroline Werner was arrested earlier this year for doing so.

The 37-year-old took her top off back in May while taking her dogs for a casual stroll at the beach in the Brazilian coastal city of Balneário Camboriú. As she made her way from the beach across the street, she was stopped by police.

“I was on the beach walking the dogs, when I decided to go topless. When crossing the street to leave the dogs, I was approached by the Municipal Guard in a completely arbitrary and disproportionate way. They arrived already putting my hands behind me and handcuffing me,” Werner explained of the arrest.

“When I arrived at the police station, they took me to a dark cell, where I was handcuffed to the cell railing, without the right to communicate with any family member, friend or lawyer,” she continued.

“I spent more than an hour in that situation, unable to speak to anyone and, even though I had asked for I was denied my right to speak to my lawyer several times.”

Caroline Werner Is Fighting The Good Fight For All Models

That doesn’t sound like anyway to treat a model for the crime of walking her dogs topless. Now that her case is winding its way through Brazil’s legal system she’s decided to call that very system out.

Werner has been hit with the charge regarding a penal code that makes it a crime to “perform an obscene act in a public place, either open or exposed to the public.”

This could land her in prison for up to a year. That seems a tad excessive to most, Werner included and that’s why she’s decided to speak out against what she calls a “repressive interpretation of the law.”

She’s provided, what some might consider a public service, in other countries without any issues whatsoever. There was no arrest, no dark cell to endure, and definitely not the fear of spending up to a year behind bars.

Keep fighting the good fight for all of the models who want to walk their dogs topless in Brazil.