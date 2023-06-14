Brazilian Influencer Arrested Alongside Boyfriend For Multiple Bank Robberies

Videos by OutKick

Brazilian influencer Karina Laino Gomes was allegedly working a part-time job as a bank robber. Her more than 63,000 followers on TikTok and 54,000 on a now deactivated Instagram account weren’t enough for her not to allegedly pursue a life of crime.

Gomes was arrested last week alongside her boyfriend Edmilson Souza da Silva. The two have been accused of pulling off multiple armed robberies outside of banks in Brazil.

Influencer arrested and accused of bank robbery (Image Credit: Karina Laino/TikTok)

Investigators say that she would use her influencer good looks to distract unsuspecting people outside of banks. The victims were on their way to ATMs to make deposits or payments.

After distracting the victims, someone would then rob them at gunpoint. The influencer and gunman would then flee to a waiting car to make their getaway. Gomes and the others in the group had been monitored by police since May.

Gomes and her boyfriend were arrested on June 7 in Rio de Janeiro after bank security noticed a suspicious car sitting outside of their bank. The security team contacted police and when they arrived they tried to flee, but they didn’t make it far.

The two were arrested feet from the bank. According to police, the couple was in possession of a 38-caliber handgun at the time of the arrest.

Since the arrest Gomes and her boyfriend have reportedly confessed to the robberies. On top of that they’ve named four others as accomplices.

Authorities have not yet located the four accomplices and are currently attempting to track them down. As for Gomes and her boyfriend, they will remain behind bars until the investigation is wrapped up.

Sadly, making content just isn’t enough for some. It looks like Karina Laino Gomes might be one of those who isn’t satisfied growing a following then capitalizing on that following.

She hasn’t posted any content on TikTok since the day prior to her arrest and that’s not going to change anytime soon.

Add the content game and the tens of thousands of her followers to the list of those hurt by these alleged crimes.