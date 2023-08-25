Tributes Pour In For Bray Wyatt After Wrestler Dies Of Heart Attack Following Battle With COVID

Videos by OutKick
Social media has been flooded with tributes for WWE star Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) following his sudden death. The Rock, Mick Foley, Ric Flair, and wrestling fans around the world have shared heartfelt messages in reaction to the 36-year-old’s passing.
Triple H initially announced the news of Wyatt’s passing without mentioning a cause of death. Later Thursday evening, it was revealed that Wyatt had suffered a heart attack earlier in the day after a battle with COVID earlier in the year exacerbated heart issues he was dealing with.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who shared the ring with Wyatt, shared a touching message about Wyatt after hearing the news.
“Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with WWE Universe. Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling,” Johnson wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today. My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time. As always, ‘thank you for the house.’”
A number of other legendary WWE stars paid tribute to Wyatt on X.
Wyatt, who was born in Brooksville, Florida, was a third-generation pro wrestler after his grandfather, father, and two of his uncles also did battle in the ring. The father of four played college football at Troy University for two years before taking on a career in professional wrestling.