Tributes Pour In For Bray Wyatt After Wrestler Dies Of Heart Attack Following Battle With COVID

Social media has been flooded with tributes for WWE star Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) following his sudden death. The Rock, Mick Foley, Ric Flair, and wrestling fans around the world have shared heartfelt messages in reaction to the 36-year-old’s passing.

Triple H initially announced the news of Wyatt’s passing without mentioning a cause of death. Later Thursday evening, it was revealed that Wyatt had suffered a heart attack earlier in the day after a battle with COVID earlier in the year exacerbated heart issues he was dealing with.

I was given permission to reveal that earlier this year Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) got COVID that exacerbated a heart issues.



There was a lot of positive progress towards a return and his recovery. Unfortunately today he suffered a heart attack and passed away. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 25, 2023

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who shared the ring with Wyatt, shared a touching message about Wyatt after hearing the news.

“Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with WWE Universe. Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling,” Johnson wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today. My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time. As always, ‘thank you for the house.’”

A number of other legendary WWE stars paid tribute to Wyatt on X.

RIP BRAY WYATT. This is awful news, just terribly sad for his family, friends and fans. I thought so highly of Bray Wyatt, and was so flattered when he started using the mandible claw for his finisher. He was a true visionary; one of the most compelling presences that wrestling… pic.twitter.com/gSuDQ1Z12I — Mick Foley (@foleyispod) August 25, 2023

Absolutely shattered to learn that my friend, Windham Rotunda, has passed away. It’s devastating to think he left us at only 36 years young. My condolences go out to his family, wife & children. I’m so sorry, my compeer. Miss you already. pic.twitter.com/AVNuOTjdsx — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 24, 2023

When Your Great Friend And Someone Your Son’s Age Dies Within 2 Days, It Really Makes Me Reflect & Think About Life! Don’t Take Any Second For Granted! Rest In Peace Terry Funk & Bray Wyatt! pic.twitter.com/U2FpzeibmY — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 24, 2023

Man…the first dude that took me under his wing when I got signed in 2009. We spent so much of our adult lives together. Praying for Jojo. Praying for his kids. I will miss your laugh & your boyish charm, my friend. Goodbye, Windham. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) August 24, 2023

Wyatt, who was born in Brooksville, Florida, was a third-generation pro wrestler after his grandfather, father, and two of his uncles also did battle in the ring. The father of four played college football at Troy University for two years before taking on a career in professional wrestling.