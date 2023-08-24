Bray Wyatt, Former WWE Champion And Son of Hall-of-Famer, Dead at 36

Videos by OutKick

Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt has died unexpectedly, according to reports. He was just 36 years old.

Wyatt — whose real name was Windham Rotunda — held the WWE’s Universal championship twice.

The news was announced by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque with a post on social media.

Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their… — Triple H (@TripleH) August 24, 2023

“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today,” Levesque wrote. “Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”

Wyatt’s wrestling roots ran deep. As was mentioned in Levesque’s announcement, his father was WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda.

For this reason, there were a lot of tributes across social media from wrestlers and fans upon learning the news.

https://twitter.com/TheRock/status/1694849824548593823?s=20

Devastated to hear of the passing of Windham Rotunda, Bray Wyatt. My deepest condolences to Mike, Bo, Barry and all his family. Rest well my friend.x — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) August 24, 2023

Damn man.. Rest Easy Bray Wyatt https://t.co/fNrYqPZbU5 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 24, 2023

Bray Wyatt was an incredible performer. One of the rare ones who changed what it was to tell stories in this medium.



He was also an amazing human- with a wonderful family. RIP to one of my favorite wrestlers- and someone I feel incredibly lucky to have met. pic.twitter.com/Qpk4uNiYUP — Sam Roberts (@notsam) August 24, 2023

Oh my god. Unbelievably tragic. https://t.co/JNzYzzpd5z — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) August 24, 2023

RIP Windham Rotunda



This was Bray Wyatt's debut on NXT, just over 10 years ago



Still spine-tingling

pic.twitter.com/h2UTsCtvtY — On This Day in WWE (@OTD_in_WWE) August 24, 2023

I actually cannot believe I’m writing this.



Rest in Peace Bray Wyatt. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/29dbLJRTmJ — 👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑  (@AdamGoldberg28) August 24, 2023

No cause of death was immediately available.

According to Fox News Digital, Wyatt was preparing to return to action after battling a “life-threatening illness.”

