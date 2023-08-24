Bray Wyatt, Former WWE Champion And Son of Hall-of-Famer, Dead at 36

Videos by OutKick
Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt has died unexpectedly, according to reports. He was just 36 years old.
Wyatt — whose real name was Windham Rotunda — held the WWE’s Universal championship twice.
The news was announced by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque with a post on social media.
“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today,” Levesque wrote. “Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”
Wyatt’s wrestling roots ran deep. As was mentioned in Levesque’s announcement, his father was WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda.
For this reason, there were a lot of tributes across social media from wrestlers and fans upon learning the news.
No cause of death was immediately available.
According to Fox News Digital, Wyatt was preparing to return to action after battling a “life-threatening illness.”
